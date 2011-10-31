Historical Climate Data
Access historical weather, climate data, and related information for numerous locations across Canada. Temperature, precipitation, degree days, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, monthly summaries, averages, extremes and Climate Normals, are some of the information you will find on this site.
Historical Data
Search and download past Canadian hourly, daily, and monthly weather data.
Historical Radar
Access historical radar images from our network of radar sites across Canada. National, regional and local images are available.
Canadian Climate Normals
Find our Canadian Climate Normals & Averages datasets.
Monthly Climate Summaries
A cross-country summary of the averages and extremes for the month, including precipitation totals, max-min temperatures, and degree days.
Almanac Averages & Extremes
Average and extreme temperature and precipitation values for a particular station over its entire period of record.
Engineering Climate Datasets
Are you interested in IDF Curves, CWEEDS or CWEC files? Visit out Engineering Climate Datasets page.
Access additional Climate related links and resources.
About the Data
Do you need additional information about our data, products or services? Here you can access our technical documentation, glossary, and more.
